Former PM HD Deve Gowda and Wife Test COVID-19 +VE

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 and were self-isolating.

“My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members. I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,” tweeted Deve Gowda, 87.

The senior Janata Dal Secular leader lives in Padmanabhanagar in south Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the veteran leader and his wife a speedy recovery.

He thanked PM Modi for checking in on him. Mr Gowda said he is “deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city”.

Karnataka reported nearly 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 21 deaths.