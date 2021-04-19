Former PM Manmohan Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Prime Minister and veteran Congress leader, Manmohan Singh, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Earlier yesterday, Singh had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation in the country and highlighted five points in combating the virus.

The former PM stressed on ramping up the vaccination process in India and said that it was key to fight the second wave of COVID-19 which is more deadlier and spreads faster.