Former PM Manmohan Singh, Wife Receive COVID Vaccine

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at AIIMS here.

Singh was accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, who also took the vaccine shot.

They were administered Covaxin, India”s first indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech.

The 88-year-old Congress leader remained in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for around half an hour after being administered the vaccine. Sources close to him said he was fine and returned home thereafter. (PTI)