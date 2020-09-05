Former PM of Italy Tests COVID+

The former PM of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi (83), has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

A BBC report said that the former PM, who is also a media tycoon and a billionaire, has been admitted to a hospital, as Berlusconi started suffering from double pneumonia – a condition involving inflammation of both the lungs.

The former PM’s 30-year-old partner as well as his children also contracted the virus.

As reported, Berlusconi was in self-isolation with his partner MP Marta Fascina at his villa near Milan, after holidaying in Sardinia.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Sardinia is higher than that of much of Italy.

His party Forza Italia has meanwhile commented on his health saying that he is fine and that there is nothing to worry about.