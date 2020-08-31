Top StoriesNational

Former President Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
174

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee breathed his last on Monday at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He was 84.

His son Abhijeet Mukherjee took to his twitter handle and announced the same.

“With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas & prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank you all,” tweeted Abhijeet.

Mukherjee earlier underwent a surgery for the removal of a blood clot in the brain. He also tested positive for coronavirus.

Conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Bharat Ratna in 2019, Mukherjee’s political career spanned almost five decades. He became the President of India in 2012 untill 2017.

Pranab Mukherjee was survived by his 3 children, Sharmistha Mukherjee, Abhijit Mukherjee and Indrajit Mukherjee.

