Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia Dies of COVID-19

Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia died of COVID-19 at the age of 89.

The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, Pahadia died on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.

“Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.

He said Pahadia’s death is a personal loss for him.

The state government has announced one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Jagannath Pahadia, and said he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment in his long political and administrative career.

Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

