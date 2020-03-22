Former Real Madrid president dies of Coronavirus

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz has died aged 76, as per reports he had been suffering from the novel coronavirus. His son Lorenzo said that he had a respiratory disease.

Lorenzo Sanz was taken to hospital on Tuesday. “My father has just passed away. He did not deserve this ending and in this way,” tweeted his son, Lorenzo Sanz junior.

With Lorenzo Sanz as president of @realmadriden, the club won two European Cups and an Intercontinental Cup, a league title, a Spanish Super Cup, a basketball league title and the Saporta Cup. ⚫ #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Qnk7pqDkSu — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 21, 2020

“One of the best, bravest and hardest-working people I have ever seen. His family and Real Madrid were his passions.”

Sanz presided over the club between 1995 and 2000, in which they won two Champions League titles and one La Liga crown among other trophies. Their 1998 Champions League triumph was the first time they had won Europe’s top prize, which they have lifted a record 13 times, in 32 years.