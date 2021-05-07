Top StoriesNational

Former SC Judge MY Eqbal Passes Away At 70

By Pratidin Bureau
41

Former Supreme Court  Judge Justice MY Eqbal has passed on Friday at Delhi’s Medanta hospital. He was 70.

Born in February 13, 1951, Eqbal obtained the LL.B Degree with distinction winning gold medal in 1974.

In 1996, he was appointed judge of the Patna High Court and later moved to Jharkhand High Court in 2000.

Related News

Gauhati Varsity PG, UG Exams To Be Held In Online Mode

PM Modi Takes Stock of COVID Situation of 3 NE States

Asharam Put on Ventilator after Health Deteriorates

Dibrugarh: Zaloni Tea Estate Shut Down After 133 Test COVID…

Eqbal was appointed as a judge of the Supreme court in December 2012 and retired in February 2016. Before that, he was the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

On his demise, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana expressed grief and described him “a conscientious professional who stood for humane values”.

You might also like
Top Stories

China To Be World’s Biggest Economy By 2028

Regional

Assam: Onion Price Reduces to Rs. 50 Per Kg

National

‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ tea cups in Railways sparks controversy

Regional

Assam Budget Leak: Cong. Leader Debabrata Saikia seeks inquiry

Regional

Sonowal orders inquiry into PM-KISAN scheme anomalies

Top Stories

APCC To Collect ‘Gamosas’ With Anti-CAA Messages For Memorial

Comments
Loading...