Former SC Judge MY Eqbal Passes Away At 70

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice MY Eqbal has passed on Friday at Delhi’s Medanta hospital. He was 70.

Born in February 13, 1951, Eqbal obtained the LL.B Degree with distinction winning gold medal in 1974.

In 1996, he was appointed judge of the Patna High Court and later moved to Jharkhand High Court in 2000.

Eqbal was appointed as a judge of the Supreme court in December 2012 and retired in February 2016. Before that, he was the Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

On his demise, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana expressed grief and described him “a conscientious professional who stood for humane values”.