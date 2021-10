Former Sikkim Health Minister Detained On Domestic Violence Charges

Former Health Minister of Sikkim AK Ghatani was detained on Thursday morning on charges of domestic violence.

Ghatani was detained for questioning after his wife filed a complaint alleging physical assault on many occasions.

A case under 498 (7) IPC (domestic violence) has been registered against him.

Ghatani was an MLA from Zoom Salghari constituency between 2014-19.