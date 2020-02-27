Former Sonari MLA Bhadreswar Buragohain No More

Former Sonari MLA and Rajya Sabha MP Bhadreswar Buragohain breathed his last on Wednesday night at around 11.30 PM at Dispur Polyclinic.

Buragohain was suffering from ill health for long and was under treatment at Dispur Hospital.

He was also elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly in 1990.

Buragohain was elected as the Sonari MLA in 1985 and elected as the Rajya Sabha MP in 1990. He was a leader of Asom Gana Parishad.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief on the sad demise of Buragohain.

The last rites of Buragohain will be performed in Guwahati on Thursday.