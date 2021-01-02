Former State Prez Of AAP Ziaur Rahman Joins AJP

Former State President Of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP), Minority cell Ziaur Rahman joined the newly formed regional party, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

Rahman joined AJP in the presence of party President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Convener Jagadish Bhuiyan at Pragjyoti ITA Centre, Machkhowa on Saturday.

Reportedly, many members of the AAP’s Minority Morcha from different parts of Assam have joined the party.

Akon Saikia, a prominent social worker of Bishwanath Chariali, have also joined the party, which was formed in 2020 to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections in 2021 as the party’s main motive is to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act.