Former Union Minister Ajit Singh Dies of COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh Passed away on Thursday. He was 82.

The RLD chief, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram after his condition deteriorated due to a lung infection on Tuesday. Ajit Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20.

Ajit Singh’s condition worsened and he passed away on Thursday, his son and former MP Jayant Chaudhary confirmed on Twitter. “Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning,” Jayant Chaudhary said.

Many took to social media to share condolence messages on Ajit Singh’s demise. In his condolence message, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Ajit Singh served the public and the land and fought for farmers, laborers and other weaker sections of society.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh and wrote, “The news of the untimely demise of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh ji is sad. My condolences to his family and loved ones,” Gandhi wrote in his tweet.