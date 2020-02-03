Former Union Minister Chinmayanand Granted Bail

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand was granted bail on Monday by the Allahabad High Court. The minister was in jail since September over allegations of sexually exploiting a law student.

Chinmayanand is accused by a student at a law college run by his trust of sexual harassment. He was charged with abusing his position as a person in authority to “induce or seduce” a woman under his charge to have “sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape.”

The former minister also faces charges of stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

The 23-year-old law student was also arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs. 5 crore from Chinmayanand and was released on bail in December, two months after her arrest.

Chinmayanand also alleged that she and her friends had threatened to make public some video clips that showed him getting massages from the student.

The Uttar Pradesh police tracked the student after the minister’s legal team responded by filing an extortion case. The top court later heard her allegations and ordered an inquiry by a special investigation team.