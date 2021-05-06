NationalTop Stories

Former Union Minister Matang Sinh Succumbs to COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Matang Sinh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19 complications. He was 58.

Sinh was elected to Rajya Sabha from Assam in 1992 and served as union minister of state in parliamentary affairs from 1994 to 1998.

Sinh was arrested by the CBI on January 31 on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and misappropriation of more than Rs 28 crore in the Saradha Chit Fund scheme. Although relatively unknown in the rest of India, he was well known in Assam as a TV tycoon.

His ex-wife Manoranjana Singh was also found to be involved in the scam.

Matang Sinh was born in 1962 to SP Sinh and Rani Rukmini Sinh in Tinsukia, Assam.

