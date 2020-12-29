Former Union Minister MB Vasava Resigns From BJP

Former Union Minister in the BJP government, Mansukh Bhai Vasava, has resigned from the party on Tuesday. He said he will resign from Lok Sabha during Parliament’s budget session.

In a letter to BJP state president of Gujarat, Vasava wrote – “I have been loyal to the party. I have taken care of party’s values. However, after all I am a human being. A man makes mistakes knowingly or unknowingly. I am resigning from the party so that my mistake may not cause damage to party”.

“During the Budget session, I will meet the Speaker in person and hand over him my resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha. Please convey this decision to the Central leadership,” he added.

As per reports, the 56-year-old six-time MP from Gujarat’s Baruch has been upset about the party’s lack of interest in the issues he has been raising. He has also been critical about the functioning of the state BJP.

Vasava first got elected to 12th Lok Sabha in a by-election held on 25 November 1998 from the Bharuch Parliamentary Constituency of Gujarat. He was re-elected again to the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 from the same constituency five times in a row. He also served in the Government of Gujarat in 1994 as a Deputy Minister.