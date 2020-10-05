NationalTop Stories

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood No More

By Pratidin Bureau
63

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood died on Monday. He was 73.

Masood died in a Roorkee nursing home, where he had been admitted recently for the management of some post-COVID-19 complications, said the former Union minister’s nephew Imran Masood, reported news agency PTI.

Imran Masood, a former MLA, said that his uncle Rasheed Masood had tested positive for the coronavirus infection some time back and had undergone treatment at a Delhi hospital.

He had recovered from the infection there and had returned to Saharanpur, said Imran.

His condition, however, deteriorated again a few days ago and he was admitted to a nursing home in Roorkee where he died on Monday morning, said Imran.

Masood had been a five-time member of the Lok Sabha from Saharanpur. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha for a few terms.

Masood had won the 1989 Lok Sabha election as a Janata Dal candidate and was the Union Minister of State for Health in the then government.

You might also like
Regional

Niraj Chetri’s Mortal Remains To Arrive Today

Top Stories

Meghalaya: Fake Lockdown News Debunked

National

Pakistan’s heavy shelling kills three in family

Regional

Death of pregnant woman in Nokhuti stirs chaos

World

California | Student opens fire in school, 2 killed

Sports

WC qualifier: India to face Oman today

Comments
Loading...