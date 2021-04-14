Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Tests COVID +ve

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed on Twitter.

Yadav is currently under home quarantine and urged COVID tests for people who came in contact with him.

“My reports for COVID-19 have come positive today. I have isolated myself and treatment has started at home. All the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days please get tested. They are also requested to remain in isolation for a few days,” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

अभी-अभी मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मैंने अपने आपको सबसे अलग कर लिया है व घर पर ही उपचार शुरू हो गया है।



पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं, उन सबसे विनम्र आग्रह है कि वो भी जाँच करा लें। उन सभी से कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहने की विनती भी है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 14, 2021

In view of the worsening COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan.