Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Dies At 89

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh died on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure.

The former Chief Minister of UP took his last breathe in 89 in Lucknow.

According to reports, the senior BJP leader had been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in the Uttar Pradesh capital since July 4.

On Friday, his condition deteriorated, following which he was placed on dialysis.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mr Singh in the hospital earlier today, also expressed his condolences, calling his death an irreparable loss. His government has declared three days of state mourning and a holiday on August 23 when Mr Singh’s body will be cremated.

Mr Singh was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice — June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999. He also served as Governor of Rajasthan between 2014 and 2019.

Born in Atrauli town of Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, he was first elected to the state legislature in 1967.

Also Read: Top BJP Leaders Visits Residence Of Former APCC Leader Biren Singh