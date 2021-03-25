Top StoriesNational

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Tests COVID+ve

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19. His four family members have also tested positive for the virus.

The Congress leader took to twitter to announce his detection with the virus. “I got myself tested. My test report came positive and four members of my family have also tested positive. Those who have come into my contact till noon today should kindly get themselves tested as this caution is a necessity,” he tweeted.

India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Related News

MP: Sunday Lockdown Imposed in 7 districts

Farmers’ Union Calls Bharat Bandh on March 26

Assam Polls: Campaign for 1st Phase To End Today

NDA scrapping through in Assam

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,87,534 including 3,95,192 active cases and 1,12,31,650 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,692, the ministry report said.

You might also like
Regional

10 kg Ganja seized in Sivasagar

National

Eid Mubarak!

Sports

Shiva Thapa assures medal for India in Finland

Regional

Policeman faces molestation charge

National

Punjab: Two Arrested Over Terror Links

Regional

Motor Vehicles Act implemented in Assam

Comments
Loading...