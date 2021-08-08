Formidable NSCN-K (YA) Cadre Arrest With Huge Cache Of Arms In Arunachal

In a joint operation by Assam Rifles-Arunachal Police, formidable NSCN-K (YA) cadre arrested in Arunachal Pradesh.

The operation took place in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The arrested NSCN-K (YA) cadre in the operation has been identified as Wangai Wangpaik.

According to sources, massive quantity of weapons has been seized from the arrested cadre.

The police have seized AK56 rifles, 3 AK magazines, pistol magazine, several active bullets, grenades, radio sets, mobile phones and huge amount of cash.

Earlier, four NSCN (IM) rebels were arrested from the Merapani area along the Assam-Nagaland border on Saturday.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been seized from their possession.

As per reports, troops of Assam Rifles have launched an operation acting on intelligence input about the presence of NSCN (IM) militants in the wee hours today in the jungles at Mikirang and Nagabasti in the Merapani area along the border.

During the operation, the team of Assam Rifles troops managed to nab four cadres of the Naga rebel outfit.

