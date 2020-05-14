Four Areas in Guwahati Declared Containment Zone

Four areas in Guwahati have been declared as Containment Zone after 15 people were tested positive for COVID-19. The four areas namely Kumarpara, Fatasil Ambari, Santipur Ashram Road, and Paltan Bazaar Railway Colony have come under containment zone with effect from Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that the 15 persons who were tested positive of coronavirus are the persons who came into contact with the COVID-19 positive patient of Fancy Bazaar Mangru Sahani.

With the 15 new cases in Kamrup Metro, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Assam increased to 79.

Following the incident, the Kamrup Chamber of Commerce has called for the shutdown of all business establishments for 3 days.

The area, where the business establishments and offices will remain close for three days are TRP Road, KEDAR Road, MG Road, HB Road, Chamber Road, MS Road, MM Road, SRCB Road & all internal roads connected to these roads.

The Chamber of Commerce also said that self check-up should be done of all the people living in this area and also asked the labours of the area to stay at their own homes and not to come to the market for work.