Four Assam Men Arrested In Goa For Murder

Four migrant labourers from Assam have been arrested in Goa’s Margao area for allegedly killing a 26-year old man after a brawl erupted between them at a beach on Monday.

According to PTI, the four accused killed one Khegan Nath, also a migrant labourer from Assam, in South Goa after they all consumed alcohol. The reason of the fight however remains unclear.

Goa police nabbed the four men from Margao railway station on Monday evening when they were trying to flee. They were identified as Dulal Das (27), Manash Nath (25), Manash Das (25) and Ridip Das (23).