Four Cases Of Covid Delta Variant Found in Mizoram

After Manipur Chief Minister confirmed that 18 samples have tested positive for the Delta variant of coronavirus, Mizoram has now registered the first four cases of highly transmissible Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of Covid-19.

As per reports, the Delta variant was detected in four men belonging to the capital city Aizawl within the age group of 18 to 45 and their samples were sent to the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Bengal.

Also Read: 3rd Case Of Black Fungus Reported In Assam

However, all the patients have recovered from the disease and the three out of the four patients had a travel history too.

Representative Image

The new variant was confirmed by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday.

Reports have also mentioned that government officials have informed that atleast 100 more samples will be sent for the genome sequencing soon.

The Delta variant found in India is turning out to become the dominant variant globally due to its rapid transmissibility, World Health Organisation chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan informed on Friday.

Also Read: Assam Announces 2021 Bishnu Rabha Award