Four Eclipses To Occur In 2021

The onset of 2021 will welcome a total of four eclipses including a total solar and lunar eclipse, PTI reported on Sunday.

However, of four only two will be visible from India, Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory’s Superintendent Dr. Rajendraprakash Gupt said to the news agency.

According to Gupt, the first eclipse will be on May 26. It would be seen in all the northeastern states except Sikkim alongside in parts of West Bengal and coastal Odisha. The earth will cover the moon by 101.6 per cent during this astronomical event, Gupt said.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on November 19, which can be seen from Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Assam for a very short period, the report added.

Gupt said, “The annular solar eclipse on June 10 will not be visible in India, and in this event, the moon will come between the sun and earth, leading to the sun getting covered 94.3 per cent and being seen as a ‘ring of fire'”.

“At the peak of this event, 97.9 per cent of the moon will be seen covered by the earth’s shadow. The total solar eclipse on December 4, the last of 2021, will, however, not be visible from India,” he added.

This year, there were two solar and four lunar eclipses, the PTI report added.