Four Indians In Forbes List Of 100 Most Powerful Women

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HCL Corporation CEO Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Landmark Group Chairperson Renuka Jagitani are among the 17th Forbes’ ranking of 100 most powerful women in the world.

Sitharaman is ranked 41st, Nadar Malhotra comes in at the 55th spot, Mazumdar-Shaw is ranked 68th and Jagtiani is ranked 98th.

Indian-Jamaican origin US Vice President Kamala Harris debuted in the third rank.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel top the list for the tenth consecutive year.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is also the richest Indian self-made woman, while, Sitharaman is the country’s first full-time female finance minister.