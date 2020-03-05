Four KLO Cadres Arrested from ISBT

In an operation launched by West Guwahati police at ISBT, three Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) cadres have been arrested on Thursday. The cadres have been identified as Dipak Barman, Kumar Dilip Narayan, Manik Barman and Dhan Kumar Ray.

The cadres have been arrested on the way to Myanmar from ISBT.

Police said that Deepak Barman has contacted their Chief Jiban Singh. Earlier, Manik Barman and Dhan Kumar Ray worked in Kerala.

Moreover, Deepak Barman was also arrested earlier in 2001 from Kumargram.

Dipak Barman(34) S/O Lt Girindra Nath Barman Vill Gakulkata PS Gossaigaon, Manik Barman(21) S/O Sri Manoranjan Barman Vill Guwabari PS Gossaigaon, Dhan Kumar Ray(30) S/O Sri Aswini Ray Vill Gakulkata PS Gossaigaon and Kumar Dilip Naryan Deb(58) S/O Lt Birendra Narayan Deb Vill Pochagarh PS Fakiragram- all from Kokrajhar district are cadres of banned KLO.

However, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that arms smuggling is continued through Assam and that different terrorist organizations are running these arms smuggling. He also said that the Naxalites are being provided with arms brought from other countries.