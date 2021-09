Four Kuki Rebels Nabbed In Manipur

A joint operation led by Manipur police and Assam Rifles led to the arrest of four Kuki insurgents in Kangpoki district recently.

The four insurgents belonging to the outlawed outfit Kuki National Front (Mangkholam Kipgen faction) were nabbed from a forest near Gopibung village.

Besides, the security forces have also recovered two country-made 9mm pistols and four cartridges.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.