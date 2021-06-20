Four Minor Earthquakes Jolt Northeast In 3 Days

As frequent tremors continue to hit the northeastern region, two minor earthquakes hit Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur in the wee hours of Sunday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 took place at 1.02 in with a depth of 17km at 95km NNW of Pangin, in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Further, after a short while, tremors were felt even in Manipur.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred at 1.22 am with a depth of 30 km at 20km NW of Shirui in the Ukhrul district of Manipur.

On June 18 and 19 two earthquakes struck the state of Assam.

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 took place at 1.07 am measuring a depth of 30 km at 39km West of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred at 2.04 am measuring a depth of 22 km at 36km WNW of Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

