Four more COVID-19 discharged in Assam; total 24 active

Four more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital in Assam. In presence of Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the four patients were discharged from Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat on Friday. They were identified as Haidar Ali, Wahid Begum, Yakub Ali and Ruma Begum.
They were released after their blood and throat swabs were tested at both Jorhat Medical College and ICMR, Lahowal.
Earlier, five patients were discharged from Sonapur District Hospital and Goalpara Civil Hospital after they had tested COVID-19 negative.
Speaking to media, after their release, Minister Sarma told reporters that three other patients will be discharged soon from Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.