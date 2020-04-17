Four more COVID-19 discharged in Assam; total 24 active

Four more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital in Assam. In presence of Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the four patients were discharged from Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat on Friday. They were identified as Haidar Ali, Wahid Begum, Yakub Ali and Ruma Begum.

They were released after their blood and throat swabs were tested at both Jorhat Medical College and ICMR, Lahowal.

At Golaghat Civil Hospital along with Min @ATULBORA2, MoS @Pijush_hazarika, CEM, #KAAC @TuliramRonghang monitored discharge of 4 #Covid_19 patients – Haidor Ali, Wahida Begum, Yakub Ali & Ruma Begum for home quarantine, after 4 successive negative tests. Total cured patients ~ 9. pic.twitter.com/m2ofEfTVKU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 17, 2020

Earlier, five patients were discharged from Sonapur District Hospital and Goalpara Civil Hospital after they had tested COVID-19 negative.

Speaking to media, after their release, Minister Sarma told reporters that three other patients will be discharged soon from Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.