“Four More Foot Over Bridges To Come Up In Guwahati”: HBS

After inaugurating 3 foot over bridges in Guwahati, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that by March 31 this year, four more foot-bridges will be operational. These foot overbridges will help to avoid traffic jams, the minister said during a press conference held at Khanapara on Sunday.

Marking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Assam, Sarma sneered at him and said that he is wasting his time by visiting Assam. “It would have been better to go to Kamakhya, Bardowa, Majuli than to have attended this meeting,” the minister said.

‘Not more than 15,000 people will join in the Sivasagar rally,” Sarma added. Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s communication skills said “It would be nice to get advice from an Arabic speaker”.

Moreover, Sarma also remarked on Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rallies by saying that BJP would hold joint meetings in AGP constituency. ‘This meeting will be held to encourage the party members’ Sarma said.

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “My only aim is to preserve Assamese civilization and culture.”

However, Minister Sarma taking a dig at the Congress said, “We will provide bullet to youths, if we win in the election”.