Four NDFB groups join hands

All the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) have united on Tuesday at Bijni under Chirang district. The unification came after Ranjan Daimary exhorted the leaders of all the groups.

According to reports, the primary objective of the unification of the four groups is to make decisions regarding participation in the upcoming BTR election. Sources informed that the NDFB leaders wanted the proper implementation of every paragraph of the newly signed Bodo accord.

Meanwhile, the All Bodo Student Union (ABSU) will facilitate the NDFB leaders, who signed the historic third Bodo Accord. Also, ABSU is likely to discuss the formation of a new Bodo political party with the NDFB leaders.