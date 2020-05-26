Four repatriation flights coming to NE

Pratidin ExclusiveRegionalTop Stories

By Pratidin Bureau
As many four repatriation flights from four separate countries are reaching Guwahati from Thursday onwards as people of this region are rushing home, informs Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

The four flights from Ukraine, Moscow, Kuwait and the Philippines are arriving with the citizens of this region living in those areas..

Meanwhile, China on Monday said it will evacuate its citizens “who have difficulties” and want to return home from India amid the coronavirus crisis, reported NDTV.

A notice by the Chinese embassy in India said students, tourists and businessmen who have been stranded in India will be allowed to fly back to China on special flights but at their own expense.

