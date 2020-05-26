Four repatriation flights coming to NE

As many four repatriation flights from four separate countries are reaching Guwahati from Thursday onwards as people of this region are rushing home, informs Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

The four flights from Ukraine, Moscow, Kuwait and the Philippines are arriving with the citizens of this region living in those areas..

Four repatriation flights are expected to land in Guwahati Airport between 27th May to 5th June, 2020. The flights scheduled to arrive next week are from Ukraine, Moscow, Philippines and Kuwait. — Kumar Sanjay Krishna (@KrSanjayKrishna) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, China on Monday said it will evacuate its citizens “who have difficulties” and want to return home from India amid the coronavirus crisis, reported NDTV.

A notice by the Chinese embassy in India said students, tourists and businessmen who have been stranded in India will be allowed to fly back to China on special flights but at their own expense.