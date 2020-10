A massive fire broke out at Rampur in Mukalmuwa of Nalbari district on Monday morning destroying four shops.

The fire broke out at the commercial establishments in Rampur’s Chowk Bazaar.

It has been reported that a fire was triggered in one of the four shops that belonged to one Sattar Ali.

The fire department’s team was present at the site of the incident to douse the fire. Meanwhile, an investigation by the Rampur police is underway.