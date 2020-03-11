Four students injured in blast at Assam University lab

In a sensational incident, four students sustained injuries during an explosion inside a chemistry laboratory at Assam University in Silchar on Wednesday. The injured students were identified as Bipasha Sengupta, Panchatopa Sen, Tonmoy Saha and Sourav Paul.

The injured students were rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. However, Bipasha Sengupta, who sustained critical injuries, was referred to Guwahati for better treatment.

According to reports, the students of the second semester, pursuing Masters in Chemistry at the university, went to the Chemistry lab to perform some experiments. When the students were busy performing experiments in the lab, a loud blast due to a chemical explosion took place.