Free Akhil: Did protesters really violate norms of social distancing?

A group of protesters who came out to street demanding the release of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi, have been stamped and made to undergo 14-day home quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The protesters had reportedly violated the norms of social distancing, Police said. But, did they really violate the norms?

In this video, the protesters were seen maintaining adequate social distance while protesting.

A team of Azara Police reached the protest site and the protesters were brought to a local quarantine centre by two micro vans. The vans have a flexible seating capacity of 4-7 passengers.