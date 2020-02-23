‘Free Akhil Gogoi’…Protest reaches Eiffel tower

Akhil Gogoi, who has been spearheading Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the state, is in jail in a case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for having alleged nexus with Maoist rebels.

The picture has been doing the rounds on social media

Gogoi’s well-wishers and followers put up numerous banners, life-size placards, and graffitis across all vital installations, including the Eiffel tower, Paris to mobilise public support in favour of Akhil’s bail plea.

They demanded immediate release of the peasant leader who has been behind the bars since December 2019.

Akhil was arrested by Assam police in Jorhat on December 12, a day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in Parliament on December 11, 2019, as a “preventive measure” amid anti-CAA protests.

On December 13, Guwahati police registered a suo moto case against him.

The case was handed over to NIA on December 14, which booked him under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).