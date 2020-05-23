Free classes for Assam students through Swayam Prabha TV

The Assam government is offering to tutor school-going children and cover the syllabus prescribed by Assam’s education councils through TV programmes to telecast on Swayam Prabha live programming.

To access the channels, DD Free Dish users can tune in to channel number 120, Dish Tv no 942, SWAYAM PRABHA 23 on Jio App. The classes will be started from May 24.

The sessions will be available for internet users through https://diksha.gov.in/as/ and DIKSHA App.

Central Govt announces Technology-driven Systems- Online Education during COVID

-SWAYAM PRABHA DTH channels to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet.

-3 channels were already earmarked for school education; now another 12 channels to be added.

– Provision made for telecast of live interactive sessions on these channels with experts from home through Skype.

– Also tied up with private DTH operators like Tata Sky & Airtel to air educational video content to enhance the reach of these channels.

– Coordination with the States of India to share air time (4 his daily) on the SWAYAM PRABHA channels to telecast their education-related content.

– DIKSHA platform has had 61 crore hits from 24th March till date

– 200 new textbooks added to e-Paathshaala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 announced what the government has decided to do in the education sector in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The Finance Minister said, “Extensive use of podcasts and radio. Special e-content for visually and hearing-impaired students. Top 100 universities will be allowed to start online courses by May 30,” while elaborating on technology-driven education with equity post-COVID-19.