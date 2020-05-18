Free food grains for migrants for next 2 months: Himanta

The Assam Government on Monday announced that it will distribute free food grains and pulses to the Assam returnee migrant labourers who are not covered under the National Food Security Act or State Scheme Public Distribution System (PDS) cards at 5 kg per month for two months.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement during his interaction with the press in Guwahati today. The move would help migrants who have returned amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and do not have ration cards under any scheme of the state or Centre, the minister said.

In a bid to ease the impact of economic distress faced by its population amid the nationwide lockdown, the Assam government has decided to pay the electricity bills on behalf of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) customers.

“As the APDCL customers haven’t paid their monthly electricity bills for two months (March, April). The state government has decided to pay the bills by Central govt’s financial aid”, Himanta said.

Sarma informed media persons that all the newly-detected COVID-19 positive patients were under quarantine which decrease the risk of community spread in the state.

The Finance Minister has announced today Reduction in Rates of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for the contractors which aims to provide more liquidity in hands of receivers. TDS rates cut by 50% for the contractors.

This relief would play a pivotal role in increasing cash flows as the beneficial rates would be available till the end of the current financial year. This coupled with the release of pending refunds to all non-corporate tax payers would fast track the revival of business and enterprises.

The mega economic package of PM Modi would benefit the MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in Assam, the minister added..