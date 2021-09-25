Free Medical Treatment Of Rs. 5 Lakh Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Keshab Mahanta

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Saturday announced that people of Assam will get free medical treatment of Rs. 5 lakh for free under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The Health Minster therefore urged everyone to make their Ayushman Bharat card to avail the beneficiaries of this scheme.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Keshab Mahanta in a press meet where he addressed the media on the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Assam has 27 lakh beneficiary families under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, informed Mahanta.

He further added that 13.5 crore people in Assam have availed the services of this scheme.

Health Minister Mahanta also added that not many people in Assam have made the Ayushman Bharat card yet, which is why they are not being able to avail the facilities under this scheme.

He also added that having the Ayushman Bharat card means a deposit of Rs. 5 lakh during health emergencies.

The Health Minister also planned on launching a different campaign called “Aapka Dwar” at PM Modi’s call.