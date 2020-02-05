Free non-Muslims from detention camps: Centre to Assam Govt.

Centre has advised the Assam government to release all non-Muslims from Bangladesh and Pakistan from the detention centres. Union Minister of State for Nityanand Rai on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that Assam government has been advised to release all non-Muslims from both Bangladesh and Pakistan, “who have been forced to seek shelter in the state before December 31, 2014, with expired or without valid documents”, from detention centres.

Rai further said that the persons covered under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can submit applications for granting citizenship once Centre notifies appropriate rules. The minister also said that the name of ‘detention centre’ has been changed to ‘holding centre’.

The minister was replying to a question by Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on whether the government has taken any initiative to release the declared foreigners belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Christian and Jain communities who are residing in detention camps.