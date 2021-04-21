Top StoriesHealthRegional

Free Vaccine For All Above 18 Years: HBS

By Pratidin Bureau
In a big relief for the people of Assam, everyone above the age of 18 years will avail vaccine against COVID-19 for free, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma added that donations received during COVID management last year will be utilised for the same.

Moreover, the state government informed that 1 crore vaccines of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will arrive in Assam soon. Funds collected in Asom Arogya Nidhi account shall be used to procure the vaccines, Sarma said.

“Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45 +,” Sarma tweeted.

On Monday, the Centre had announced that everyone above the age of 18 years can get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1. It also said that vaccine manufacturers are free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

