French Prez Emmanuel Macron Tests COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the presidency said, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next week.

“The president tested positive for Covid-19 today,” it said in a statement, adding that he had been tested after the “onset of the first symptoms”.

According to a report of NDTV, Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement added.

The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world who have contracted with the virus, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.

France earlier this week eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the coronavirus but infection rates remain high.

There is still a nationwide overnight curfew from 8 pm to halt the spread of the virus while restaurants and cafes as well as theatres and cinemas remain closed.

Over 59,300 people have died in France of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures.

The recording of over 17,000 new cases on Wednesday alone has also generated concern as people shop and travel more intensely ahead of the Christmas holidays.

