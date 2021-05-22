Frequent Tremors Reported Near Arunachal Districts, Epicentre In China

Moderate tremors of 7.0 and 5.8 magnitudes were reported near Changlang and Pangin in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday night, moreover, frequent aftershocks continued until Saturday morning.

The National Centre of Seismology has stated that both the earthquakes epicentre were located in Qinghai, China.

As per a report published in Agence France Presse, a series of strong tremors rattled northwest and southwest China, leaving at least two people dead, local officials and seismologists said early Saturday. Both Qinghai province in the northwest on the Tibetan plateau and Yunnan province in southwestern China are areas prone to earthquakes.

The first tremor of 5.8 magnitude was felt 402km SE of Changlang of 100km depth at 7.18 pm, while the second tremor of 7.0 magnitude followed at around 11.34 pm of 10km depth near 770km NNE Pangin in Siang district.

The NCS also recorded that as many as eight aftershocks between 4.0 to 4.6 magnitudes took place through the night at a distance of 300 to 1000 kms away from the districts of Changlang and Siang.

The aftershocks’ epicentres were reported at Qinghai and Yunnan in China.

The latest tremor of 4.6 magnitude was registered near 780km NNE of Pangin at 8.51 am.