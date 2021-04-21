Fresh Guidelines Issued In Meghalaya To Fight COVID
Amid a surge in cases of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday announced fresh guidelines to combat the pandemic.
The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.
- Colleges and universities will be closed in Shillong Agglomeration till May 3. The Meghalaya government has already shut down schools from the primary level to the higher secondary level.
- Moreover, shops dealing in non-essential items in Shillong will also be closed from April 26 to May 2.
- Further gyms, swimming pools, gaming parlours, cinemas, clubs, salons, and bars of Shillong will remain closed till April 30.
- Government offices of the state capital will also operate with 33 per cent strength from the current 50 per cent for group C and D staff.
- The tourist spots in East Khasi Hills district, of which Shillong is a part, will also be shut till April 30.
- RT-PCR test is made mandatory for any returnees or visitor to the state and no more RAT for them at entry point.