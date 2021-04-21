Fresh Guidelines Issued In Meghalaya To Fight COVID

Amid a surge in cases of coronavirus, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday announced fresh guidelines to combat the pandemic.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Colleges and universities will be closed in Shillong Agglomeration till May 3. The Meghalaya government has already shut down schools from the primary level to the higher secondary level.

Moreover, shops dealing in non-essential items in Shillong will also be closed from April 26 to May 2.

Further gyms, swimming pools, gaming parlours, cinemas, clubs, salons, and bars of Shillong will remain closed till April 30.

Government offices of the state capital will also operate with 33 per cent strength from the current 50 per cent for group C and D staff.

The tourist spots in East Khasi Hills district, of which Shillong is a part, will also be shut till April 30.

RT-PCR test is made mandatory for any returnees or visitor to the state and no more RAT for them at entry point.