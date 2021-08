Assam police had to resort to gunfire late Tuesday night along the Assam-Mizoram border in Hailakandi district.

As per reports, a group of people suspected from the Mizoram side approached when Assam police was busy setting up a police outpost.

Assam police said it was too dark to see anything hence they opened fire.

There was no casualty on the Assam side. However, there is a report which suggests that a youth from Mizoram got a bullet injury during the incident and was admitted to a hospital.