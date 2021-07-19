Fresh SOP Issued: Assam Announces Total Containment In Five Districts

Assam government on Monday issued a revised set of SOPs in view of the current Covid situation in the state.

Issuing the new guidelines, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced that complete lockdown or containment will be clamped in districts of Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, and Sonitpur from July 20 due to the high positivity rate of Covid cases.

Moreover, there will be strict vigilance in the districts of Dibrugarh, Nagaon, and Sivasagar due to rising cases of Covid.

Further, day curfew will be imposed from 1 pm to 5 am in the districts of Morigaon and Goalpara showing moderate positivity.

The minister stressed that in the rest 27 districts including Kamrup Metropolitan the curfew will remain from 5 pm from 5 am until further notice.

All workplaces, shops, eateries, restaurants, and dhabas, sale counters, showrooms, cold storages, warehouses, and all other commercial establishments will remain closed in districts with high positivity rates, whereas in districts showing moderate positivity rates shops and establishments will be closed by 12 noon and 4 pm for districts showing improvement in positivity rate respectively.

The districts showing improvement in positivity caseload are Dhubri, Kamrup Metro, South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darrang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj, and Karbi Anglong.

The minister also reiterated that inter-district movement will remain suspended.

There will be a total ban on the movement of all public and private transport in total containment districts. However, the movement of goods shall continue.

In other districts, all public transport authorities shall enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and seating inside vehicles, carriers, containers, etc.

Public gathering is banned in total containments whereas, in other districts, up to 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral programme.

In connection to the Covid-19 testing, the minister informed that all travellers will have to undergo Covid-19 testing; however, travellers inoculated with both doses of the Covid vaccine will be tested for free.

Regarding the celebration of Eid on July 21, all persons are to celebrate from their homes. Namaz at Mosque is allowed with only 5 persons maximum including the religious head.

Excise auithority will take strong action against illegal production and sale of country liquor in all the districts.

Other restrictions including the odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones etc., and exemptions as notified in the order of July 6, 2021, shall continue to remain in force except those specifically modified by this order.