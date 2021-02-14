Fridays For Future Activist Held In Farmers Protest Toolkit Case

Delhi police special cell on Saturday arrested Disha Ravi, a climate activist and one of the founders of Fridays For Future (FFF) movement from Bengaluru for interrogation on allegedly disseminating the toolkit on social media handles related to farmers protests in the national capital.

The 21 year old is a culinary experience manager with a company in Bengaluru. As per reports she was picked from her home for questioning in Soladevanahalli.

Delhi Police’s cyber crime special cell of the Delhi Police registered a FIR on February 4 on sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups against the creators of the toolkit on farmers protests. This toolkit was shared by Thunberg on Twitter but was deleted later on.

Crime Branch of Delhi Police claimed as per their investigation the toolkit was created by the Poetic Justice Foundation – a pro-Khalistani organization that is suspected to instigate the farmers protests.