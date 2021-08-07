From One Olympian To Another: Abhinav Bindra Welcomes Neeraj Chopra To The Gold Club

Beijing Olympics Gold Medallist from India, Shooter Abhinav Bindra wrote a long letter to the star of Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Pride of India, Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra who clinched a gold medal on Friday.

Bindra wrote, “Many congratulations on becoming India’s second Olympic Gold Medalist. To win a Gold at the grandest sporting event in the world, which is held once every four years, is in itself so improbable that less than 3% of the 11,707 athletes competing in Tokyo will end up with one. Add to it the weight of expectations from an extremely proud nation starved of Olympic success, and your achievement becomes even more memorable.”

further, Bindra continued his appreciation for the Olympian by saying that Neeraj has now brought Javelin Throw into limelight, which was not one of the most followed sporting discipline in India. His victory will encourage young generation and budding Olympians who will look upto him as they set up their dreams of bringing glory to the nation.

Neeraj Chopra winning moment

Bindra wrote, “Our first individual gold might have taken over a century to come, but the comparatively miniscule time taken for you to bring home the second is a solid indication that we, as a sporting nation, are on the rise. There might still be a lot of work to be done for us to become a sporting superpower, there might be disappointments in the future, and progress might even be slow, but we do know now that we are on the right path. We are stronger than ever because of the spirit you and your fellow Indians showed in Tokyo.”

Abhinav also appreciated Neeraj’s family, friends and support staff who’s selfless love and support helped him achieve his dreams.

Bindra concluded his letter by saying that, “Also, welcome you to the club. It is not the most happening of places yet and needs more members, but I feel your entry is going to pave the way for many more deserving athletes.”

“For now, cherish all the accolades and praises, revel in the memories of the special moments. Going forward, I am confident that you will continue aiming for Gold in all that you do and keep the spirit of Olympism alive no matter where your journey takes you.”