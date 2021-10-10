Fuel On Fire: Petrol Price Hits Century In Guwahati Today

Petrol price on Sunday in Guwahati was hiked by 0.79 paise a litre and diesel by 37 paise per litre from Saturday as domestic fuel prices witnessed possibly the largest rally in rates.

Since last week, fuel rates had already crossed the rupees 100-mark across several districts in Assam.

Even as India’s average price of crude oil import reduced marginally by 2.47% from a seven-year peak of ₹6,026.47 a barrel on Wednesday, the accelerating fuel rates have been burning a hole in the pockets of a pandemic stricken nation.

Notably, nationwide this is the 10th hike in two weeks, and the 13th since September 24.