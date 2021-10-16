Fuel Price Across India Rises For The 3rd Successive Day

The fuel prices have continued to rise across the nation on Saturday for the third successive day. In the national capital New Delhi, the petrol and diesel prices have reached INR 105.49 and 94.22 per litre respectively.

The fuel price has increased by INR 0.35 for the third straight day.

According to reports, in the financial capital Mumbai, petrol can be bought for INR 111.43, while, diesel is priced at 102.15. They have increased by INR 0.34 and 0.37 respectively.

Petrol and diesel are priced at INR 106.10 and 97.33 per litre respectively in the eastern city of Kolkata.

Besides, petrol and diesel can be bought at INR 102.70 and 98.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been rising on a continuous basis for the past one month now. Consumers and vehicle owners are facing unprecedented problems due to this across the country, stated reports.